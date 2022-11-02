Manchester City vs Sevilla: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester City hope to get back to winning ways in the UCL against Sevilla

Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Sevilla in their final Champions league group-stage tie.

Their last two Champions League games against FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund have both been goalless draws. With their position as group leaders confirmed, the Cityzens would be looking to end the group stages on a high note.

Sevilla will find it tough to get something out of the fixture. Historically, they have never won against Manchester City in the Champions League. Yet, they could still pull off a surprise if they're able to effectively play on the counter against City's possession-based football.

Manchester City vs Sevilla confirmed lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez; Foden, Palmer, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Sevilla XI (5-4-1): Dmitrovic; Montiel, Rekik, Marcao, Carmona, Acuna; Rakitic, Delaney, Isco, Gomez; Mir

Manchester City vs Sevilla LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

All of Manchester City's games before the World Cup are at home. They will first host 7th-placed Brenford in the league on 5th November, before taking on rivals Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on 9th November. Afterwards, they will return to league action with a game against 11th-placed Brentford on 12th November.