Manchester City squad numbers 2023-24 in full

GOAL runs down the full list of shirt numbers in Pep Guardiola's Man City squad for the 2023/24 season, including new recruit Kovacic.

After an unprecedented campaign that saw Manchester City conquer the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, a new challenge awaits Pep Guardiola's troops, as the treble winners look to repeat their success.

The Cityzens have been a dominant force in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola's arrival. Despite their success, the Sky Blues have no intentions to slow down, and remain the favourites to retain the Premier League crown.

Their star-studded squad doesn't have many weak spots, but they will need to dive into the market to replace several important players, who are on their way out.

Article continues below

They have added Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to bolster midfield, but what shirt number has the midfielder claimed at Etihad?

The Croatian midfielder has picked up number eight, vacated by Ilkay Gundogan's free transfer to Barcelona. Kovacic also had the same jersey number during the final two years of his stay at Stamford Bridge, and wears it for Croatia as well.

Riyad Mahrez has also left the club to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli, and more sales are also very possible, with Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, and Kyle Walker all leaning towards a potential exit.

Man City are also closing in a deal to sign highly-rated RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, so there's still plenty of movement left, which could possibly lead to a reshuffling of the squad numbers.

Worry not! GOAL will be your go-to source for all official squad number updates ahead of the new season.

Man City squad numbers

There are a few decent numbers still available at Man City for any new signings to take up. With Ilkay Gundogan's departure, the coveted number eight shirt has become available this summer at the Etihad Stadium and has been snapped up by Kovavic.

Intriguingly, all three of City's first-team goalkeepers have opted not to take the typical goalkeeper's favourite number one, which has been vacant since Claudio Bravo's departure in 2020. With no need for reinforcements in between the sticks, it will likely remain untaken.

No. Player Position 2 Kyle Walker Defender 3 Ruben Dias Defender 4 Kalvin Phillips Defender 5 John Stones Defender 6 Nathan Ake Defender 7 Joao Cancelo Defender 8 Mateo Kovacic Midfielder 9 Erling Haaland Forward 10 Jack Grealish Midfielder 13 Zack Steffen Goalkeeper 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 16 Rodri Midfielder 17 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 18 Stefan Moreno Goalkeeper 19 Julian Alvarez Forward 20 Bernardo Silva Defender 21 Sergio Gomez Defender 25 Manuel Akanji Defender 31 Ederson Goalkeeper 32 Maximo Perrone Midfielder 33 Scott Carson Goalkeeper 47 Phil Foden Forward 80 Cole Palmer Forward 82 Rico Lewis Defender 97 Joshua Wilson-Esbrand Defender