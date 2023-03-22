'It doesn't get much nicer than Man Utd' - Wout Weghorst relishing every moment at Old Trafford as 'absolute dream' comes true

Wout Weghorst said he is loving life at Manchester United, as the Netherlands forward revels in playing out his "absolute dream".

Weghorst joined on loan from Burnley in January

Labelled United "best step of my career"

Living out "absolute dream" at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst saw his spell at Turkish side Besiktas cut short in January as the Dutchman secured a loan move from Burnley to one of football's most storied clubs. The forward has been far from a bit-part player, too, leading the line in every one of Erik ten Hag's starting line-ups since joining, in a role he recently had to justify to reporters.

Beyond the tactical side of the game, Weghorst - who is currently with the Dutch national team preparing for their upcoming European qualifiers - opened up on just how much the move means to him, and how it has been a result of years of hard work.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This has been the best step of my career. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and that's where I play now. It won't get much nicer," Weghorst told Dutch outlet VI PRO. “You come to United and you notice how big that club really is. How many people are involved, how it lives with the fans. You have to adopt that. Find your way and deal with it. I do that by mainly being myself.

"I have always said that my absolute dream is to get the most out of my career. To reach my ceiling. You can always strive for more or even better or even more beautiful. But look where I am now: with Manchester United, as a starter, at Old Trafford. I am back with the Dutch national team and I have a beautiful family. I am very happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of course, it isn't the first time Weghorst has showed such gratitude at playing for United, as he revealed his shock a few months back when he found about his impending transfer. While his goal return may be questioned - having scored just twice in 18 matches since joining and yet to get off the mark in the league - his passion cannot, evidenced by his emotional celebration to his strike against Real Betis in the Europa League last month.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? The United forward is among Ronald Koeman's 25-man Netherlands squad, whose qualifying campaign gets underway against two-time world champions France on Friday.