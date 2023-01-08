‘He can’t just go’ - Man Utd sent Weghorst transfer warning as Besiktas respond to rumours

Manchester United have been warned that Wout Weghorst “can’t just go”, with Besiktas pointing out what must be done in order for a transfer to happen.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international striker, who famously clashed with Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, has emerged as a shock target for United during the winter window. Weghorst does have prior Premier League experience from a brief stint at Burnley – where he managed only two goals from 20 appearances – and is still tied to a contract with the Clarets that means they will be heavily involved in any discussions regarding another move.

WHAT THEY SAID: Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci has told NTV Spor of the rumours suggesting that Weghorst is bound for Old Trafford: “I don't understand why Weghorst said goodbye to the fans, why he made such a move. He is our football player right now. Our contract expires at the end of the season. If Manchester United or any other team wants Weghorst, they will meet with Burnley anyway. Burnley will then contact us and discuss the terms of separation.

"If we accept, the contract will be terminated. Otherwise, it will go on until the end of the season. He can't just go. There will have to be a reward for us to approve the separation. I'll give an example. Burnley told us, 'We made a deal with this team for Weghorst. We give you half of the transfer fee'. This may be a different condition. Then we'll sit down and talk.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burnley’s deal with Besiktas, which has a €10 million (£9m/$11m) purchase option, does not include a recall clause and his current loan employers insist the 30-year-old will not be easily prised from their clutches. Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has added: “Weghorst is an important player for us. It is not enough to say goodbye to the audience. He also needs to talk to the club. I have heard of a development, but it is not clear. I'll consider [him] leaving after I talk to both him and the club.”

WHAT NEXT? United are being linked with Weghorst as Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his attacking ranks after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo depart as a free agent – with France international Antony Martial the only senior central striker on the Red Devils’ books at present.