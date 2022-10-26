Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream United's Europa League game against Sheriff on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will look to avoid defeat against Sheriff Tiraspol as they look to book their Europa League last-16 spot. United are three points off Group E leaders Real Sociedad as they welcome the Moldovan outfit to Old Trafford on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag would like to add to his six-game unbeaten run in all tournaments after Casemiro struck at the death at Stamford Bridge to salvage a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The only set of points Sheriff have in the Europa League is from the win against Omonia Nicosia in their opening group game.



Man Utd vs Sheriff date & kick-off time

Game: Man Utd vs Sheriff Date: October 27, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 28) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheriff on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports and stream on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate is showing the game between Manchester United and Sheriff Tiraspol on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV, Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1/Ultimate BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Manchester United squad & team news

Injured once again with a knock to his knee, Raphael Varane will be forced to sit out United's fixtures at least until the World Cup. Victor Lindelof is the man to step in.

It would be interesting to see what role Cristiano Ronaldo will be given, if any, after the Portuguese star refused to come on as a substitute in the Tottenham win before being left out for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek are out injured, while Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial have returned to training, although it's unlikely Ten Hag will throw them back into action on Thursday.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw, Mengi Midfielders Fernandes, Garnacho, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire

Sheriff Tiraspol squad and team news

Sheriff's Armel Zohouri is suspended after the right-back was sent off in the 3-0 loss to Real Sociedad on matchday four, while Iyayi Atiemwen and Moussa Kyabou return from their European bans. However, Kyabou's availability is unclear after he missed three league games for reasons unknown.

Atiemwen would be placed up front with Rasheed Akanbi and Felipe Vizeu, with Dumitru Celeadnic likely to continue in goal.

Sheriff Tiraspol possible XI: Celeadnic; Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Guedes, Badolo, Salifu, Heron; Akanbi, Vizeu, Atiemwen