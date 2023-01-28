Manchester United vs Reading: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Man Utd against Reading in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Manchester United have won their last 10 games at Old Trafford and are now set to host Reading in a FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday.

Winning their last piece of major silverware back in 2017 and currently fourth on the domestic league table, the Red Devils put one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a 3-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Reading enter the game on the back of a 4-0 beating at the hands of Stoke City in the Championship but overcame fellow second-tier side Watford to get here.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Reading date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Reading Date: January 28, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 29) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Reading on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

ITV4 will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX.

In India, the Sony Sports network has broascast rights, with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK ITV4 ITVX India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Man Utd team news & squad

A knee injury has ruled Donny van de Beek out for the rest of the season, with Axel Tuanzebe and Jadon Sancho not yet considered fit to feature despite the duo having returned to full training.

Moreover, Luke Shaw (illness), Anthony Martial (leg) and Diogo Dalot (hamstring) are all doubtful, while Harry Maguire is back after serving a one-match ban.

A few first-team players could be rested, prompting either Tom Heaton or Jack Butland to replace David de Gea in goal, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri and Kobbie Mainoo also waiting for the nod from the coach.

Man Utd possible XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; McTominay, Fred, Mainoo; Elanga, Weghorst, Garnacho

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Butland Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Hannibal, Mainoo Forwards Martial, Rashford, Antony, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho, Weghorst

Reading team news & squad

Andy Carroll (ankle), Naby Sarr (knee), Sam Hutchinson (Achilles) and Liam Moore (hamstring) are all injured, while Ovie Ejaria has reportedly been told to leave the club.

Meanwhile, teenage right-back Kelvin Abrefa is included in the senior first-team squad for the game.

Some changes to the XI are expected after the likes of Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Scott Dann and Nesta Guinness-Walker started on the bench against Stoke.

Reading possible XI: Lumley; Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre; Hoilett, Hendrick, Fornah, Loum, Baba; Ince, Joao