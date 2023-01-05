Manchester United vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream United against Everton in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United are on a six-game winning run in all competitions as they host Everton in a third round FA Cup encounter at Old Trafford on Friday.

Fourth on the Premier League table after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth, Erik ten Hag's side have also made recent progress in the Carabao Cup as they face Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals after this game.

Everton's last trip to Manchester was a 1-1 draw against Manchester City but were last dealt with a 4-1 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Everton date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Everton Date: January 6, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 7) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

ITV1 and STV will be showing the game in the United Kingdon (UK), with streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the FA Cup broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Man Utd team news & squad

Axel Tuanzebe is a long-term absentee, with Jadon Sancho still struggling with his fitness and Antony also being a doubt after missing the last game.

Donny van de Beek got injured in the Bournemouth win. Anthony Martial picked a knock in the same game but should be available.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot made their returns post the World Cup against Bournemouth, while Scott McTominay made it to the bench.

Raphael Varane and Alejandro Garnacho are also expected to be among the changes, but Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford should all keep their places.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Hannibal Forwards Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho

Everton team news & squad

Amadou Onana and Anthony Gordon are back from a suspension and illness respectively, but James Garner, Michael Keane and Andros Townsend, and Nathan Patterson are set to miss out on account of injuries.

Seamus Coleman would replace Patterson at right-back, and with Onana back in midfield, the likes of Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray should continue in the XI going forward.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray