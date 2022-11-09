Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream United against Aston Villa on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United are set to host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Unai Emery's side on Sunday.

The Spanish coach masterminded a victory in his first game since taking over the reins from Steven Gerrard, coming back to haunt United after also defeating them as Villarreal boss in the 2020-21 Europa League final.

Erik ten Hag will need to ensure that his United side avoid another upset as he seeks to bring the club's six-year trophy drought to a close in 2023.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Man Utd vs Aston Villa Date: November 10, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 1:30am IST (Nov 11) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can catch the game live on ESPN+. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will telecast the Carabao Cup game between Manchester United and Aston Villa in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming on the Sky GO app.

Fans in India can live stream the game on Voot Select.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Man Utd team news and squad Bruno Fernandes returns in midfield after serving his league ban in the 3-1 defeat at Villa Park, suggesting that Donny van de Beek will have to make way. Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Raphael Varane are sure to miss out, while Jadon Sancho and Antony are doubts on account of illness and a knock respectively. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka stands in line for his first start at the club ahead of David De Gea, while Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are also vying for a nod in Ten Hag's XI. Man Utd Possible XI: Dubravka; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho Aston Villa team news and squad

Jan Bednarek and Leander Dendoncker are ineligible to play this game, having already represented Southampton and Wolves respectively in the second round of the competition this season.

Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho are still out injured, while Boubacar Kamara is set to slot in for Dendocker.

The likes of Robin Olsen, John McGinn and Danny Ings are also likely to start.

Aston Villa Possible XI: Olsen; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia