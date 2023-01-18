Man Utd told what to expect from 'fiery' new signing Weghorst by striker's former coach

Wout Weghorst' has an 'elite mentality' and can be the 'best in the world', claims former coach Dean Whitehead.

Forward signed on loan from Burnley

Worked with Whitehead at Besiktas

Coach backs Weghorst to shine at United

WHAT HAPPENED? Netherlands international Weghorst is the man that the Premier League heavyweights from Old Trafford have brought in to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed the club in November after mutually terminating his contract. The Burnley striker's switch to Old Trafford has raised more than a few eyebrows but his former coach at Besiktas, Whitehead, is confident that the striker has the necessary attitude and technical ability to shine at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s a top player, but above all his mentality is elite. He still believes he can be the best striker in the world, which is an incredible attitude for someone who started late in the game. He works non-stop throughout the day, and will give it all in the morning, then do drills afterwards, and then hit the gym. His mentality is top, top level," the current interim manager at Cardiff told Express.

"His level surprised me, to be honest. He’s technically brilliant with the ball at his feet. Despite his height, his weakness is probably in the air. Get the ball into his chest, into his feet, and he’s really good. His movement is excellent and I have no doubt he’ll score goals for Manchester United with the wingers they’ve got," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Whitehead further revealed that the striker is a perfectionist and wants everything to be perfect even in training. "Yeah he’s fiery, because wants to win. If players aren’t doing something right on the training ground he’ll tell them, because he wants the standards to be top. But I don’t think that’s a weakness, I think that’s a strength, and it should see him fit in nicely at United," he stated.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? The striker could make his Manchester United debut when Ten Hag's side come up against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.