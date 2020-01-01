Man Utd to sign teenage star Hansen-Aaroen, Tromso confirm

The Red Devils have added another talented youngster to their ranks as the Norwegian club confirmed the transfer with a post on Instagram

Norwegian side Tromso have confirmed Isak Hansen-Aaroen has left the club after agreeing to sign for .

The forward, who turns 16 on Saturday, agreed his move to Old Trafford several months ago and it has now been confirmed in a farewell message from his club.

In a message posted on Instagram Tromso wrote: “A wonderful person. A unique football talent who just loves to play football now.

More teams

“He came from Floya to Tromso and joined the academy as a 10-year-old, studying at the Tromso school and made his debut in the first team as a 15-year-old. He had an assist in his last match for Tromso.

“Thank you so much for the last 10 years and good luck in Manchester United and on in your career. We hope you have a great time, see you soon.”

Hansen-Aaroen became Tromso's youngest-ever player at the age of 15 years and 319 days last month and it is understood he is excited at the prospect of linking up with fellow Norwegian and Man Utd head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have already announced their first batch of scholars for next season’s under-18s squad which included the arrival of Logan Pye and Joe Hugill who were previously at Sunderland, and Radek Vitek from Sigma Oloumouc.

Article continues below

Hansen-Aaroen is expected to be included in the second announcement along with Barcelona wonderkid Marc Jurado and former left-back Alvaro Fernandes. It is understood the club have been waiting for international clearance for their new arrivals but that should be completed in the coming days.

Jurado and Fernandes would be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the United Kingdom due coronavirus restrictions currently in place, which require anyone flying into the country from to quarantine.

The U18s and U23s have been back in training for a number of weeks as they prepare for the new campaign. Neil Wood is currently operating with a mismatched squad as they aim to sort loan deals out for a number of the more senior players in the squad. James Garner, Di’Shon Bernard, Dylan Levitt and Matej Kovar are all amongst the players being considered for moves ahead of the new season.