Man Utd set to launch £106m transfer bid for Randal Kolo Muani with Eintracht Frankfurt open to selling PSG-linked forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United's search for a No.9 is set to be one of the main sagas of the upcoming summer transfer window, with just about every football fan aware of their desperate need for a new centre forward. German outlet BILD report that the Red Devils are readying a huge £106m offer for Eintracht's Kolo Muani, who only signed for the club last summer on a free transfer from Nantes.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old is contracted to the German side until 2027, however, the report states that Eintracht will be open to selling a prized asset if any formal bids in excess of £100m are lodged in the summer window.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Kolo Muani has so far scored 16 times for Eintracht this season, assisting a further 14 in a statement season since moving from Nantes that also saw him appear for France at the 2022 World Cup. PSG are also interested in the French forward, but it is United who look set to make the first offer.
WHAT NEXT FOR KOLO MUANI? Kolo Muani will miss Eintracht's Champions League last 16 second leg away to Napoli after being sent off in the first leg, but will be back in action on Sunday against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.