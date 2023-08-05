Is the Man Utd takeover saga finally over? Sheikh Jassim confident of beating Sir Jim Ratcliffe as end of £6bn race is in sight

Sheikh Jassim is confident that he will win the bid to take over Manchester United as the club expect to have a deal wrapped up by November.

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim leads Man Utd takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid faces obstacles

Expect to complete deal by November

WHAT HAPPENED? The long-standing Manchester United takeover saga seems to be nearing its conclusion as Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to acquire the club. This development comes after accusations that the current owners, the Glazer family, have been slow in negotiations regarding the sale of the club. Recent weeks have witnessed a significant advancement in discussions, with a potential £6 billion sale now drawing near, according to The Sun. The report further claims that the Red Devils are hoping to get a deal done by November.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheikh Jassim's bid offers a more straightforward path to ownership, potentially sidestepping the issues faced by main rival Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Moreover, there are several other interested parties in contention, including US investment firms Carlyle, Elliott Management, and Ares Management Corporation, each vying to acquire a minority stake in the club. However, Sheikh Jassim's bid holds a significant advantage, as he is believed to be increasingly confident in securing the acquisition of the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Beyond the ongoing takeover tussle, there is speculation that the Glazer family might still consider external investment while retaining their position at Old Trafford. Various American firms have reportedly shown interest in purchasing a minority stake in the club, suggesting potential changes to the ownership landscape.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Qib.com.qa & Man Utd

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's side will play their final pre-season game against Athletic Club on Sunday before taking on Wolves in their season opener on August 14.