Man Utd takeover: Qatari group expected to make improved offer before deadline - but bid still falls short of Glazers' £6bn valuation

The Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to make a final offer of £5 billion to purchase Manchester United from the Glazers.

Qatari group makes final bid of over £5 bn

Offer still well short of Glazers' £6 bn valuation

INEOS expected to make offer for 69% stake

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nine Two foundation headed up by the Qatari banker is set to make an increased offer of £5 billion to buy United outright, according to The Times. Sheikh Jassim made his first bid to buy United in February and his foundation have always stated they are only interested in a full takeover, pledging that they would make the club debt free. A delegation representing the Sheikh visited Old Trafford in March to meet members of United's board.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group, the Qatari's main rival to buy United, also met United officials. INEOS have stated that they are only interested in purchasing a maximum stake of 65%, while The Times previously reported that the petrochemicals firm could buy a smaller stake from the Glazers, enabling the American family to retain control of the Red Devils.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to a report in The Guardian on Thursday, the Glazer family are holding out for £6 billion to sell the club outright, and if their valuation is not met they will sell a smaller stake to a US private equity firm. But United fans groups have criticised the prospect of the Glazers remaining and have organised a mass protest outside Old Trafford before the Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday. This includes not entering the stadium until the 18th minute, marking the number of years the family have owned the club.

WHAT NEXT? The Raine group organising the sale has set a deadline of 10pm on Friday for interested parties to submit their final offers for the Red Devils, and it is thought the Glazer family could select their successor as early as next week.