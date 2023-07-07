Man Utd stun Arsenal by poaching key member of Mikel Arteta's staff who featured heavily in 'All or Nothing' documentary

Manchester United have poached one of Arsenal's key staff members, Gary O’Driscoll, who featured heavily in the 'All or Nothing' documentary.

Gary O'Driscoll joins Manchester United

Was working with Arsenal since 2009

A h ighly regarded medical professional

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have signed Arsenal's head of medical services ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. O'Driscoll, who joined Arsenal in 2009 will move to Old Trafford later this summer after handing-over charge to his successor at the north-London outfit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: O'Driscoll's contribution was heavily highlighted in the 'All or Nothing' documentary, which emphasized his importance to the club. While Arsenal did not anticipate his departure, O'Driscoll was enticed by the opportunity to join United, which also brings him closer to his family in the north-west.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United were looking to fill their medical vacancy since Steve McNally departed in December 2022 and former Liverpool doctor Jim Moxon was in charge on an interim basis. However, Moxon could continue to work at United under O'Driscoll who has significant experience in sports having previously worked in rugby as well.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The departure of O'Driscoll is not the only high-profile exit from Arsenal's backroom team this summer with assistant coach Steve Round also confirming his departure. The Gunners will now need to find suitable replacements for the key positions that have been vacated.