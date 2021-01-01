Beating Liverpool would be a shock, claims Manchester United manager Solskjaer

The Red Devils go to Anfield as leaders, but they haven't won at there in the league since 2016 and Jurgen Klopp's side have a formidable record

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it would be a shock if went to and won on Sunday, but he is confident his underdogs can cause an upset.

United go to Anfield three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side and on a great run of form in the league, having last lost in November to . However, despite their form and recent good record, the United manager believes it would be a shock if they came away with all three points.

Liverpool have not lost in the league since April 2017 and United have not won away there since January 2016.

“If you look at the last few seasons I think it would be an upset and it would be a shock,” Solskjaer said. “Our position at the moment is a product of all the hard work we've done in the training ground and what the players are putting down every single day and we probably deserve to be where we're at at the moment.

“I don’t think many would have thought anything but an upset if we went six weeks back and beat Liverpool at Anfield. We’re looking forward to the game and hoping we can cause that upset.”

Solskjaer will be able to take a strong squad to Merseyside, with only Brandon Williams and Phil Jones ruled out. Anthony Martial will be assessed the day before after suffering a hamstring injury against but the United boss did not rule out the French striker.

Regardless of whatever team he selects, Solskjaer knows that despite his side’s good form, they are set for a difficult test.

“I think every team goes into every game thinking they could win it and we know we can beat anyone, anywhere on any given day,” he said.

“To be able to go into a game like this feeling if we play to our best we can win is a good feeling but we know we have to perform to our best and we don't really think about the consequences after that - we just think about the performance.

“It is a test and reality check of where we are really at. We have won many, many tight games, scored goals a few goals in injury time and shown that mentality, but we’ve not really set the world alight too many times and to win away at Anfield you really need to be at your best level.”