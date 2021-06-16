Manchester United

Man Utd Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished second in the table last season and get their 2021-22 campaign underway with a tasty clash against rivals Leeds

Manchester United begin the 2021-22 Premier League season with an intriguing clash against rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Marcelo Bielsa's side 6-2 at home in the 2020-21 campaign back in December 2020, before a 0-0 draw at Elland Road in the reverse fixture on April 25.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men then have back-to-back away fixtures against Southampton and Wolves, before their second home match of the league season against Newcastle on September 11.

United's first meeting with Liverpool comes on October 23 and will be played at Old Trafford, with the away match against Jurgen Klopp's side scheduled for March 19.

The first Manchester derby of the league campaign, meanwhile, is slated for November 6, with the return fixture due to be played in March, at the Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, a tricky set of fixtures awaits Solskjaer and his side in March 2022, with United due to host Tottenham, as well as having away games against City and Liverpool.

The season ends with a home game against Chelsea before a trip to Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign,

Manchester United Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United
21/08/2021 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
28/08/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United
11/09/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
18/09/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
25/09/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
02/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
16/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United
23/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
30/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
06/11/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
20/11/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester United
27/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
30/11/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
04/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
11/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester United
14/12/2021 19:45 Brentford v Manchester United
18/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton
26/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
28/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley
01/01/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
15/01/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
22/01/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
08/02/2022 19:45 Burnley v Manchester United
12/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
19/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United
26/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Watford
05/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
12/03/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
19/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
02/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City
09/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
16/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Norwich City
23/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
30/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford
07/05/2022 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United
15/05/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
22/05/2022 16:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United