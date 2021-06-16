Man Utd Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished second in the table last season and get their 2021-22 campaign underway with a tasty clash against rivals Leeds

Manchester United begin the 2021-22 Premier League season with an intriguing clash against rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils beat Marcelo Bielsa's side 6-2 at home in the 2020-21 campaign back in December 2020, before a 0-0 draw at Elland Road in the reverse fixture on April 25.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men then have back-to-back away fixtures against Southampton and Wolves, before their second home match of the league season against Newcastle on September 11.

United's first meeting with Liverpool comes on October 23 and will be played at Old Trafford, with the away match against Jurgen Klopp's side scheduled for March 19.

The first Manchester derby of the league campaign, meanwhile, is slated for November 6, with the return fixture due to be played in March, at the Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below

Indeed, a tricky set of fixtures awaits Solskjaer and his side in March 2022, with United due to host Tottenham, as well as having away games against City and Liverpool.

The season ends with a home game against Chelsea before a trip to Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign,

Manchester United Premier League fixtures 2021-22