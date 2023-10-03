Man Utd plan January swoop! Erik ten Hag eyes shock move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite after losing Lisandro Martinez for three months due to injury

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen his defence when the transfer window reopens after seeing Lisandro Martinez sidelined again.

Martinez out until 2024 with foot injury

Red Devils considering signing new defender

Jarrad Branthwaite emerges as new target

WHAT HAPPENED? United's dismal start to the season was hit by another blow after it emerged key defender Martinez will undergo a second operation on a foot injury that could see him out until 2024. Ten Hag is now considering replacements ahead of the January transfer window and is targeting Everton's Branthwaite, according to the Daily Mail. Benfica defender Antonio Silva and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo are also potential targets.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Branthwaite is back at Everton for the 2023-24 campaign after an impressive season on loan at PSV where he worked under former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. The defender is reportedly in talks over a new contract, with his current deal at Goodison Park running until the end of June 2025.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils take on Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday and host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.