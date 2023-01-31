Man Utd offered Carrasco as Eriksen cover after suffering transfer deadline day injury setback

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco after losing Christian Eriksen to injury.

Carrasco eyed for last-minute deal

Eriksen out for three months

Barca have summer option on Carrasco

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been rocked by the news that their Danish playmaker is set to spend at least three months on the sidelines with an ankle problem. Erik ten Hag has suggested that no moves will be made to bring in a replacement, with time against United on transfer deadline day.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Telegraph has, however, reported that the Premier League heavyweights have been offered an opportunity to take Belgium international Carrasco from Atletico. Barcelona have a non-mandatory option to purchase Carrasco in the summer as part of the deal that took Memphis Depay to Wanda Metropolitano.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 29-year-old is still expected to end up at Camp Nou as he is more at home on the flanks and United would be in the market for a creative central midfielder if any additions were to be sought before the latest recruitment window swings shut.

WHAT NEXT? United are said to have made contact with Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain regarding possible short-term deals that would allow them to counter Eriksen’s absence, with the Red Devils only looking to bring somebody in on loan if the right option does become available.