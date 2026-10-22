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Michael Carrick Bruno Fernandes Manchester United ComoGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Man Utd dressing room DRAMA! Michael Carrick fires back at Bruno Fernandes in public war of words after Red Devils humiliated by Como in Champions League horror show

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Manchester United’s season hit a new low on Wednesday night as a disastrous 4-1 defeat to Como sparked a public war of words between Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes. The humiliating Champions League result has left the manager’s future in serious doubt after a performance that lacked both tactical discipline and physical effort.

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Nightmare in northern Italy

The Red Devils endured a miserable evening at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium, crashing to their fifth defeat in just 11 matches this term. Wednesday's dismal European outing also stretched their current winless streak to seven games across all competitions.

The United skipper was withdrawn after 67 minutes on a night where the Premier League giants were completely outclassed. The aftermath quickly descended into chaos as captain and manager took bitter public swipes at each other over the root cause of the Italian collapse.

Tactics versus effort debate

Following his substitution, Fernandes pointed the finger directly at the dugout. The Portuguese playmaker questioned the game plan, stating: "It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind."

When informed of those remarks during his post-match media duties, the 45-year-old manager refused to take the criticism lying down. Instead, Carrick fired back by openly questioning the basic work rate of his dressing room.

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"We actually were half-pressed man-to-man in the second half and then conceded a goal from that," Carrick explained. He then delivered a pointed message to Fernandes: "And whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win."

Como 1907 v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

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Mounting pressure and fan apologies

The messy public feud heavily intensifies the spotlight on the United boss. Having earned a new two-year deal in May following a third-place league finish, this sudden domestic and continental slump has firmly jeopardised his position.

After apologising directly to the travelling support at the final whistle, the head coach was pressed on whether he feared the sack. He insisted his focus remained entirely on the club's frustrated fanbase rather than his own employment status.

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"Listen, I've not given my own position any thought. This is for the supporters; I was one of them watching that, and I wasn't happy at all," Carrick revealed. "I'm really angry, to be honest. We might win, we might lose, but the way we went about it tonight wasn't acceptable. I just wanted to let the fans know that I feel for them, for sure."

Fighting for survival


Como 1907 v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images


The Old Trafford hierarchy now face a major decision regarding their managerial setup. A seven-match winless run is alarming enough, but open hostility between the head coach and the club captain suggests a fractured dressing room.

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The squad must urgently find a way to restore both physical intensity and tactical harmony. Without an immediate turnaround in form and attitude, the current regime appears destined for a swift exit.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten