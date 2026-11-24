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Mauricio Pochettino faces a daunting task to save Manchester United’s season with reports indicating a severely restricted transfer kitty for the winter window. The Argentine manager has inherited a squad languishing near the foot of the table and must navigate strict financial regulations to find reinforcements.

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Financial constraints hamper Pochettino's plans

Pochettino faces a daunting task at Old Trafford, with the new United boss set to be handed a transfer budget of less than £50 million to rescue the club’s disastrous season in January. The former USMNT manager was forced to admit the Red Devils are firmly entrenched in a relegation scrap after his reign began with a humiliating 4-0 thrashing by arch-rivals Liverpool. That heavy defeat left United languishing in second-from-bottom place in the Premier League, sparking genuine fears of a first drop to the second tier in over half a century.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League’s stringent new financial regulations have severely tied the club's hands, meaning Pochettino is expected to bring in just two new faces this winter—with at least one likely arriving on loan. While the United hierarchy, led by CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, have not completely ruled out a late gamble if the threat of the drop intensifies, any spending must remain strictly controlled to avoid further regulatory breaches. It is a stark reminder of the gulf between United's historical spending power and their current reality, leaving the recruitment team under immense pressure to find immediate difference-makers to spark an Old Trafford survival bid.

Defensive reinforcements topping the wishlist

Identifying a new central defender has become the primary objective for Pochettino following the defensive collapse against Liverpool. Brentford’s Nathan Collins has emerged as a leading candidate for the role, particularly as other targets seem out of reach. Fulham’s Calvin Bassey is widely expected to commit his future to Craven Cottage with a new contract, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite carries a valuation exceeding £70m, placing him well outside United's current price range.

In addition to a centre-back, the Red Devils are desperate for a specialist left-back to provide competition and cover for the injury-prone Luke Shaw. The club failed to address this position during the summer window, despite expressing interest in Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri. Both players remain on the radar as potential solutions to a problem area that has frequently left the team exposed during the opening months of the campaign.

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Striker search complicated by high costs

The attacking third is another area of concern for Pochettino, especially with Benjamin Sesko sidelined until the New Year due to a shin injury. Several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Monaco forward Folarin Balogun, who previously worked under Pochettino at international level. Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and former Brentford star Ivan Toney, currently playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ahli, have also been discussed as potential targets.

However, securing a top-tier striker within a £50m budget remains a significant challenge due to escalating wage demands. Toney’s reported salary of £500,000-a-week is considered prohibitive, while Leeds are working hard to retain Calvert-Lewin on an improved deal worth £180,000-a-week. These financial hurdles mean United may have to look for creative solutions or lower-profile options to ensure they have enough firepower to climb away from the bottom of the table.

Yoro red card appeal launched

Away from the transfer market, United are actively fighting to have Leny Yoro’s recent red card overturned. The young Frenchman was sent off just eight minutes into the clash at Anfield following a challenge on Alexander Isak. The club has officially notified the FA of their intent to appeal the dismissal, arguing that goalkeeper Senne Lammens would have reached the ball before Isak. If the appeal is successful, Yoro’s one-match suspension will be rescinded, making him available for selection for the crucial upcoming home game against Brentford on Saturday.