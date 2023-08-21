Man Utd make huge Mason Greenwood U-turn after public backlash as club decide to let shamed striker leave Old Trafford following internal investigation

Mason Greenwood is to leave Manchester United over six months after charges of sexual assault and domestic violence against the striker were dropped

Mason Greenwood is to leave Manchester United over six months after charges of sexual assault and domestic violence against the striker were dropped. Greenwood had been suspended by United since he was first arrested in January 2022. He was charged in October 2022. However, all charges were dropped in February of this year by the Crown Prosecution Service after the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence.

A club statement read: "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood. Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

"Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

Article continues below

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."