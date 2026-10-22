Man Utd WANT Julian Nagelsmann! Red Devils hierarchy line up ex-Bayern Munich boss to replace under-fire Michael Carrick following humiliating Champions League defeat

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Manchester United have reportedly identified Julian Nagelsmann as their primary target to succeed Michael Carrick as the pressure reaches a breaking point at Old Trafford. The former Bayern Munich and Germany boss is said to be open to a move to the Premier League following a disastrous run of form for the Red Devils.

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Disaster in Italy mounts pressure on Carrick

United's season hit a new low on Wednesday with a dismal 4-1 Champions League thrashing at the hands of Como. The result extended their miserable winless streak to seven matches across all competitions. Carrick's side have managed just two victories in 11 outings this term, beating only newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Azerbaijani outfit Sabah.

The crushing defeat in Italy has forced the United board to assess their managerial situation. According to The Telegraph, Nagelsmann has emerged as the leading candidate to step into the Old Trafford dugout if a change is made. The 39-year-old tactician is currently without a club and is said to be receptive to the idea of taking the reins in Manchester.

Nagelsmann stepped down as Germany's head coach in July following a disappointing World Cup campaign. He already boasts a key ally within the United hierarchy, having previously collaborated with the club's director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, during their time at RB Leipzig.

Dressing room unrest highlights tactical flaws





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Tensions are bubbling beneath the surface at Old Trafford. Following the capitulation against Como, club captain Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned the team's tactical setup. This frustration mirrors internal concerns, with United's own analysts reportedly highlighting a severe lack of pressing and intensity under Carrick and his assistant Steve Holland, according to the report.

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The discord extends beyond the coaching staff. Just a week prior to the Como collapse, defender Lisandro Martinez clashed with director of football Jason Wilcox following another European defeat away to Atletico Madrid. The atmosphere behind the scenes paints a picture of a fractured dressing room desperately searching for answers.

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Finding a successor could prove complicated if the club looks beyond Nagelsmann. Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has admirers in Manchester, but prying him away from the high-flying Seagulls would require massive compensation. Former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is another free agent under consideration, while Antonio Conte’s representatives have sounded out United, though the Italian is not viewed as a stylistic fit for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s desired sporting structure.

Carrick pleads for unity amid rapid decline

The current crisis represents a sharp decline for Carrick, who only signed a fresh two-year contract in the summer. He earned the permanent job after successfully stabilising the squad and securing Champions League football in the wake of Ruben Amorim's departure. Now, those achievements feel like a distant memory.

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Despite the mounting scrutiny, Carrick remains defiant about his commitment to turning the tide. The manager addressed the travelling supporters in the rain at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium, apologising for the woeful performance in scenes reminiscent of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final days in 2021.

"It's not about playing for me, it's about playing for this football club," Carrick insisted. "It's the responsibility that comes with being in the position; I'm responsible for the football club and the supporters. I'm giving my best, absolute best all the time, I care about it. My whole life's wrapped around it. I genuinely give everything that I possibly can."

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Bournemouth clash looms as a potential decider





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Sunday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford is shaping up to be a defining moment for Carrick's tenure. A toxic atmosphere is anticipated, with supporter anger currently aimed at the ownership and underperforming players rather than the manager himself.

Taking three points will be no easy feat. United have failed to beat Bournemouth in over three years, and Marco Rose’s side will arrive brimming with confidence after securing their first league victory of the season last weekend. Another slip-up could force the United board to pull the plug on the Carrick era before the November international break.