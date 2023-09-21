Cutting their losses! Man Utd ready to let Jadon Sancho leave in cut-price January deal

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let out-of-favour Jadon Sancho leave the club on a cut-price deal in January.

Sancho frozen out at United

Had public spat with Ten Hag

Could leave on the cheap in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international got into something of a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this month, resulting in the winger being banished from the first-team squad. The Dutch boss initially said the 23-year-old's training levels were not up to scratch, prompting an angry Sancho to accuse the former Ajax manager of making him a 'scapegoat' for the team's bad start to the season. With the two understood to be at an impasse, the Daily Star reports the Red Devils could try to cut their losses on the ex-Borussia Dortmund star, whom they paid £73 ($89.7m) million for in 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho is one of the most expensive English players in transfer history but he has scored just 12 goals in 82 games for United. Questions have been raised about the England international's attitude in the past, both at Dortmund and Manchester City during his youth career. There is a chance he may never play again for United, which would, arguably, sum up a disappointing spell at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT? United are back in Premier League action against Burnley on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Sancho will be in the squad for that clash at Turf Moor.