Man Utd defender Harry Maguire admits France are more reliable than England but still believes in Euro 2024 chances

Harry Maguire admitted England can learn from their recent tournament near-misses, but he believes they can win Euro 2024.

England were beaten by France in World Cup

2-1 win over Italy kickstarted Euro qualifying

Three Lions among favourites for Euro 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? England were beaten 2-1 by France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar, an agonising defeat that came after a positive performance. Ultimately France used their tournament nous to edge out the Three Lions and Maguire is still smarting from that defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m with a mindset of: ‘If we don’t win the tournament, it’s been a failure,“ Maguire told reporters, as per the Guardian. "I’ve been at three major tournaments and I’ve come so close. I believe that we have the players to win it.

“We played really well in the World Cup and we got knocked out to a good French team. A French team that we believe we can take on and, if we play them 10 times, we would give them a good game 10 times and probably win more than we lose. However, they’ve proven over the years that they manage to get the job done better than England do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in confident fashion, beating Italy 2-1 in Naples. They lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to the Azzurri, having gone deep into the knockout stages of the past three consecutive tournaments under Gareth Southgate.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? They welcome Ukraine on March 26 as Southgate's side look to take maximum points from their first two qualifiers.