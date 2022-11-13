Man Utd 'going for the kill' under Ten Hag as Rashford insists he's 'more effective' under Dutch coach

Marcus Rashford says he is enjoying life at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag and claims he is ''more effective'' under the Dutch manager.

Rashford has enjoyed recent upturn in form

Believes Ten Hag has made him more effective

Says United have killer instinct under new boss

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of United's match against Fulham on Sunday afternoon, Rashford was full of praise for his new head coach. The 25-year-old, whose recent upturn in form saw him selected in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 World Cup, feels that Ten Hag has made both himself and the team more clinical.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am more effective," Rashford has told reporters. "I am in more dangerous positions and that’s what it’s about for me. I can help the team win games. I can score goals and get assists, and that’s the aim. He likes possession, but he is also in favour of us going for the kill - and that’s what I am all about, so I am enjoying my time under him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat to Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge last weekend put a halt to an impressive run of form for Ten Hag's side, which had seen them unbeaten in the league since the beginning of October. The Red Devils are still within reach of the Champions League places, though, as they sit just six points off Spurs in fourth having played two games fewer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? Rashford is set to feature in United's last match before the World Cup against Fulham. He will then hope to make an impact for England in Qatar, with their first match coming against Iran on November 21.