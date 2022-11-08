Man Utd warned off move for ‘flitty’ Mbappe as Sheringham urges Red Devils to ‘pay over the odds’ for Kane

Manchester United should steer clear of the race for “flitty” Kylian Mbappe and instead “pay over the odds” for Harry Kane, says Teddy Sheringham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils opted against bringing in another proven goalscorer during the summer of 2022 despite seeing Edinson Cavani leave as a free agent and Cristiano Ronaldo make a serious push for the exits. The expectation is that more firepower will be sought in 2023, with questions once again being asked of Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain and how long England captain Kane will be sticking around at Tottenham.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-United striker Sheringham has told Genting Casino of the approach that he would take to recruitment: “I don’t think Mbappe is what United need. They already have ‘flitty’ players if i can call them that and need focused and determined players like Kane and [Declan] Rice. They may not be the most flair players but they do the right things at the right time. Mbappe is a wonderful player but I don’t know if you need another flair player like [Marcus] Rashford, Ronaldo and Antony.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheringham, a 1999 Treble winner with the Red Devils, added: “Man United have always bought the best. They have signed Roy Keane, Rio Ferdiannd, Wayne Rooney - all were the best available. You need players with professionalism, desire and focus and they should look no further than Kane. They’re desperate for a focal point up front and if they should also get Rice, who knows when to calm it down and speed it up. United used to pay over the odds to get these players and they must do it again.”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will hit free agency at the end of the season if he does not leave in January, with United hoping that by then they will have secured qualification for the Champions League and brought a six-year wait for major silverware to a close.