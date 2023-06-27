Man Utd fans stage Glazers protest at 2023-24 kit launch as frustration over takeover saga continues to build

Manchester United fans staged a protest against the Glazers at the club's 2023-24 kit launch.

United to launch 2023-24 kit

Supporters protest against Glazers

Man Utd future amid ownership row uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? As angst over the club's ownership continues to rise, Manchester United supporters staged a protest against the Glazer family at Old Trafford on Tuesday. In conjunction with the unveiling of the new adidas home jersey for the 2023–24 season, fans flocked outside United's stadium megastore and held up several anti-Glazer banners, one of which read "full sale only".

WHAT THEY SAID: Manchester United Supporters' Trust had shared a post on social media confirming the planned protest on Sunday, which read: "The overwhelming majority of United fans want to see a conclusion to this protracted sale process with the majority supporting a full sale, at least based on our soundings. Protest planned on Tuesday to make that message clear."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United supporters have not shied away from showing their distrust towards the Glazers over the years ever since they took over the ownership in 2005, and their latest protest shows that their patience is quickly running out. Since announcing in November that they would "explore strategic alternatives for the club," the Glazers have kept their potential sale of United a secret.

Despite the final round of bidding having officially ended in April, Qatari industrialist Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still awaiting word on the outcome of their efforts to purchase the club. The Glazers are also evaluating minority investment proposals from many US-based organisations.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Qib.com.qa

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The focus for United will now turn to the pre-season following a relatively successful 2022-23 season, where they won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League.