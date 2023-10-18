Manchester United are considering signing Inter left-back Federico Dimarco, who is also wanted by PSG.

Man Utd want Inter's Dimarco

Will face competition from PSG

Inter could demand €50m (£43m) for the player

WHAT HAPPENED? United's defence has been a matter of serious concern for manager Erik ten Hag as he is currently without both of his senior left-backs. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out of action with long-term injuries, which has forced the Dutch manager to turn to makeshift options. The club currently have only one proper left-back, Sergio Reguilon, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Thus, the Red Devils could consider making an offer for the Italian defender in the next transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further suggests that the Premier League giants are likely to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain. Inter, on the other hand, are considering offering their star player a new long-term deal that will see him double his wages.

WHAT NEXT? While Inter are determined to hold on to the Italian international, they could be tempted to sell him if they get a transfer fee of around €50m (£43m).