Look away, Man Utd fans! Red Devils attackers' damning Premier League goal contribution stats highlight Erik ten Hag's main problem after dire derby defeat to Man City

Manchester United's attackers have contributed to just two goals in the Premier League after 10 games, a damning indictment of their struggles.

United struggling for goals and creativity

Only Rashford has contributed in PL

New man Hojlund yet to score in league

WHAT HAPPENED? After Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford failed to score in the crushing 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in the derby, Sky Sports released a damning graphic which illustrated how much United's forwards have struggled this season. Of the team's six main attacking players, only Marcus Rashford has managed to score or provide an assist in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: New £72 million ($87m) signing Rasmus Hojlund has failed to contribute to a goal in the league while £85m ($103m) winger Antony has also drawn a blank. Alejandro Garnacho, who had an outstanding breakthrough campaign last season, has also failed to score or set up a goal, nor have Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

United have scored just 11 goals from their 10 matches, fewer than any other side in the top half of the table, and it has been their midfielders who have had to bail them out. Scott McTominay is United's top scorer in the league with three goals, with Bruno Fernandes is second with two.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's side turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup and Wednesday's tie against Newcastle, a repeat of last year's final.