Man Utd confirm Sofyan Amrabat's new squad number following deadline-day move from Fiorentina

Ritabrata Banerjee
Sofyan Amrabat Man Utd GFXGetty/GOAL
Manchester UnitedS. AmrabatPremier League

Manchester United have revealed Sofyan Amrabat's new jersey number after signing him from Fiorentina on deadline day.

  • Amrabat to wear No. 4 shirt
  • Phil Jones last wore the jersey
  • Man Utd signed Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have assigned the No. 4 to the Moroccan midfielder following his arrival from Serie A side Fiorentina on loan on deadline day, paying a €10 million (£8.6m/$10.9m) loan fee for Amrabat's services this season. The club have the option to make the move permanent next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phil Jones was the latest Manchester United player to wear the No. 4 shirt but left the club this summer. Other notable Manchester United stars to have worn the number in the past are Juan Sebastian Veron, Gabriel Heinze and Steve Bruce.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24GettySofyan Amrabat Man Utd badgeGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Once the international break is over, Erik ten Hag's side will next face Brighton on September 16 in the Premier League.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

140907 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 46%Manchester City
  • 15%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 6%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
140907 Votes

Editors' Picks