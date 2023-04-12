Man Utd confirm HUGE Marcus Rashford injury blow ahead of Europa League quarter-final showdown against Sevilla

James Westwood
|
Marcus Rashford Man Utd 2022-23Getty
Manchester United have confirmed that Marcus Rashford "will be unavailable for a few games" on the eve of their Europa League tie with Sevilla.

WHAT HAPPENED: The England international limped off during United's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday, and went straight down the tunnel to receive treatment. Following further examinations by the club's medical staff, the Red Devils have released an official statement confirming that Rashford will miss the first leg of their quarter-final clash with Sevilla due to a muscle injury.

More to follow.

