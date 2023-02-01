Man Utd boss Ten Hag slams Andy Carroll for causing Eriksen injury: 'This tackle doesn't belong in football'

Erik ten Hag slammed Andy Carroll for his reckless tackle on Christian Eriksen in Manchester United's win over Reading, which has left him sidelined.

Eriksen got injured against Reading

Ruled for at least three months

Ten Hag slams Carroll for the rough challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish midfielder was seen leaving Old Trafford in crutches after being taken out by a dangerous tackle from Carroll during United's 3-1 victory over the Royals in the FA Cup fourth-round tie. Eriksen is now expected "to be out until late April or early May" with an ankle injury. Although the Reading forward was eventually sent off, he faced no punishment for the challenge on Eriksen, and Ten Hag has now called on football authorities to do more to protect players.

WHAT THEY SAID: The United boss told reporters: "I'm disappointed about that. I think football has to set limits, restrictions, that protect the players. What football wants is the best players to be available on the pitch. This is a tackle - and the two tackles after it – that don’t belong on the football pitch, because there is a high risk of injuring your colleague. So it’s worse and I’m left wondering about that.

“I'm also wondering more, when we were at Crystal Palace, when there was an elbow on Lisandro Martinez. I don't believe there was even a whistle for a free-kick and I'm wondering about such things, because it's a risk of injury for the player."

Pressed on whether Carroll had deliberately hurt Eriksen, Ten Hag said: "I make my view about [that]. I think it was quite clear what my thoughts were."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United moved quickly to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan with no buy option to cover for the injured Eriksen on deadline day. The Austrian is an experienced performer and appeared 24 times for Bayern in the first half of the season, with Ten Hag likely to use him frequently in Eriksen's absence.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Sabitzer will look to hit the ground running and might make his Manchester United bow against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.