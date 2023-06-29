Man Utd beaten to Kim Min-jae transfer by Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions agree personal terms with Napoli defender ahead of €50m deal

Bayern Munich have reportedly won the race for Napoli star Kim Min-jae, with the Bundesliga giants agreeing personal terms with the defender.

WHAT HAPPENED? The commanding South Korea international has seen his stock soar over the course of the last 12 months, with a move to Italy made during the summer of 2022. He became a Serie A title winner last season and also graced the World Cup finals in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier League giants Manchester United appeared to be leading the chase for Kim’s signature at one stage, as they mulled over a big-money move, but the 26-year-old now appears destined to head for Germany. That is because Fabrizio Romano claims that terms have been agreed with Bayern.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern are said to have a five-year contract in place for Kim at the Allianz Arena, with those terms set to take him through to 2028. All that is required now is for the German title holders to trigger the release clause that exists in Kim’s contract.

WHAT NEXT? Kim is available for €50 million (£43m/$55m) this summer during a window that opens on July 1 and ends on July 15, with Bayern ensuring that they have everything in place before that clause becomes active. United, meanwhile, will need to turn their attention elsewhere if they want to acquire another centre-half.