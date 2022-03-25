Man Utd & Arsenal-linked Moussa Diaby 'thinking about' summer transfer

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby says he is considering his options amid reports of interest from other clubs.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund recently.

While a possible summer transfer is on the France international's mind, he insists he is focused on ensuring Leverkusen have a strong end to the season.

What has been said?

Asked if the interest from other clubs has turned his head, Diaby told Sport.de: "Of course I'm thinking about it.

"But not too much yet. I'm still concentrating on the end of the season."

How has Diaby performed this season?

Leverkusen are currently third in the Bundesliga but are not yet sure of a place in the Champions League, with RB Leipzig, Freiburg and Hoffenheim all within four points of them.

Diaby is the team's second-top scorer in the German top flight, having scored 12 goals and registered seven assists in 25 matches.

In the Europa League, he netted four times and set up two more goals.

His contract runs until 2025.

