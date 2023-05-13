Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo scores stunning goal for Sunderland in play-off semi-final to leave fans drooling at prospect of Alejandro Garnacho link-up

Amad Diallo scored a stunning goal for Sunderland equalise against Luton Town in the Championship promotion play-off semi-final on Saturday.

Diallo scored gorgeous goal

His 14th for Sunderland

Man Utd fans want him to play with Garnacho

WHAT HAPPENED? After Elijah Adebayo fired Luton to an early lead at the Stadium of Light, Diallo tied things up with a curling effort that sailed beyond Ethan Horvath.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is the 14th that Diallo has scored since joining Sunderland on loan from Manchester United. The 20-year-old will hope to have impressed Erik ten Hag enough to earn a chance in the United first-team next season, with the club's fans salivating at the prospect of seeing him link up with Alejandro Garnacho, who scored on the same day in a 2-0 win against Wolves.

"Rashford, Garnacho, Amad & Antony as wing option next season," one fan wrote with an image of LeBron James that read: "Smiling through it all! Can't believe this is my life."

"Garnizzy and Amad goals on the same day," said another with an image of a young Cristiano Ronaldo posing beside Lionel Messi.

"Garnacho x Amad linkup next season will be brazy," was another supporter's verdict.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIALLO? Ivory Coast international Diallo and his Sunderland co-stars will look to progress to the play-off final by beating Luton over the two legs.