Man City vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Red Devils against Manchester City on TV in the UK and U.S.

Manchester United will take a trip to crosstown rivals Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on October 2, 2022, to lock horns in a Premier League fixture. Both the teams are getting back to action after the international break and will hope to get the three points to keep their title charge on course. This will be their 188th meeting, with City having won on 57 occasions, and United being victorious 77 times. The two sides could not be separated in 53 of the previous 187 matches.

Although the Red Devils lost in their last outing to Real Sociedad in the Europa League, they are currently on a four-match winning streak in domestic competition. Cristiano Ronaldo has finally got his name on the scoresheet in this campaign and will be eager to open his account in the Premier League as well. And what better occasion to do so than a Manchester derby and especially at the den of your opponents?

However, Pep Guardiola's men are a tough nut to crack and are heading into this fixture after demolishing Wolves 3-0 away from home. Erling Haaland is scoring at will and his partnership with Kevin De Bruyne is flourishing with each passing matchday. They have scored 23 goals in just seven matches which is a testimony to their attacking prowess. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's toughest test awaits them on Sunday and GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Man City vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Manchester United Date: October 2, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:30 pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Telemundo is broadcasting the game on TV in the U.S. and it can also be streamed live on the Spanish language Telemundo Deportes En Vivo service.

Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will each have the game in the UK, with Sky Go providing the live streaming service.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. Telemundo Telemundo Deportes En Vivo UK Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD Sky Go India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Man City squad and team news

City will miss the services of John Stones and Kalvin Phillips. Stones is nursing a hamstring injury while Phillips is a long-term absentee after he went under the knife for a shoulder injury.

"It will not be four, five or six weeks; it will be less. I don’t know when he will come back, but I think maybe 10 days to two weeks," Pep Guardiola said about Stones.

Aymeric Laporte is also doubtful for the derby but a late fitness test will confirm his availability.

Possible Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Man Utd squad and team news

Manchester United will be without the services of Brandon Williams and Harry Maguire. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have started to train with the squad and could feature at some point in the match.

"We have some doubts with Anthony [Martial], but he was training all week with the group, so I'm really happy with that situation. He is performing really well; he makes a good impression. Marcus also joined training, so we are happy with that," informed Ten Hag.

Victor Lindelof is available once again and the defender played for Sweden during the international break.

The Dutch tactician is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the starting XI that won against Arsenal. However, we can expect Casemiro to start in place of Scott McTominay in midfield and Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo upfront, if Rashford fails to make the cut.

Possible Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Antony, Ronaldo.