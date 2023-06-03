Man City vs Man Utd: Lineups & LIVE updates

Manchester United look to quash Manchester City's treble hopes by winning the 142nd FA Cup Final.

This year's FA Cup will head to Manchester, with Manchester City clashing with fierce local rivals Manchester United in the final. This will also be the first time both these giants of English football will take each other on in a major final.

Manchester City are the best club in world football at present. They have already won the Premier League, and are also in the Champions League final. Winning the FA Cup against Manchester United will bring them one step closer to completing a historical treble. When the two teams last met in a knockout fixture in 2021, the Cityzens got the jump over the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

However, Manchester United have got the best of Manchester City once already this season, and know what it's like to win a final having defeated Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup. Moreover, in their last six FA Cup meetings, United have won against City five times. The Red Devils will be looking to use the past as motivation to prevent their fiercest rivals from winning the treble.

Man City vs Man Utd predicted lineups

Man City XI (3-2-4-1): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Man City and Man Utd's next games

Manchester City will next take on Inter Milan in this year's Champions League final on June 10. Manchester United will next be in action against Leeds United in a club friendly on July 12.