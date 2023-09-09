Man City star Rodri calls for 'controls' on big-name players leaving Europe in blockbuster transfers to Saudi Arabia

Rodri has called for control measures to stop top talents of Europe leaving for the Saudi Pro League.

Several players from Europe moved to Saudi Arabia

Concerning for European football

Rodri wants situation to be controlled

WHAT HAPPENED? Several top stars including Rodri's Manchester City teammates Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte moved to the middle east this summer which according to the Spanish midfielder is concerning for European football.

Rodri wants some kind of control measure to be taken to make sure Europe does not lose out on top talents in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Rodri said, "Evidently, European football loses with this situation and it is a very particular opinion of the players who decide to go out to these leagues. It is totally understandable due to the amount of money they offer. I think it’s a personal issue for everyone to decide for themselves.

Article continues below

"We Europeans don't really like it. It must be controlled in some way this drain of talent because at first it seemed like it was just veterans in the twilight of their careers, but there are young people now who are leaving. They are respectable decisions, but the people who take action must control this situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Along with some experienced stars like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, some of the players who are in their prime like Gabri Veiga and Ruben Neves also headed to the Saudi Pro League. Saudi champions Al-Ittihad had placed late staggering world-record bid of £215 million ($269m) for Liverpool Mohamed Salah but the Reds refused to sell him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RODRI? Rodri will be next seen in action for Spain in a Euro 2024 qualifying game against Cyprus.