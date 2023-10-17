Do Man City have a problem on their hands? Barcelona join Real Madrid in queue of clubs interested in Julian Alvarez transfer

Barcelona are set to compete with Real Madrid to sign in-form Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona want Man City's Alvarez

Alvarez long-term replacement for Lewandowski

Will face competition from Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants do not have cover for their veteran forward Robert Lewandowski in their attack at the moment which has prompted them to turn their attention towards Manchester City star Julian Alvarez, according to SPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in the summer, the reigning La Liga champions had won a high-profile transfer race for Athletico PR teenager Vitor Roque. The striker, who recently picked up an ankle injury, is expected to recover before he formally moves to Barcelona in January.

While Roque could prove to be a quality signing in the future, the club need an established player who could play alongside an aging Lewandowski. The World Cup-winning Argentine forward is in red-hot form in the ongoing season, having scored six goals in 13 matches for the Cityzens in all competitions. In addition to that, he has also provided five assists.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Barca are not the only club who are interested in signing the 23-year-old player as Real Madrid are also eyeing a move for him in case they fail to land Kylian Mbappe next season.