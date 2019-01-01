Women's World Cup
Manchester City

Man City Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Comments()
Getty Images
After another impressive domestic campaign Pep Guardiola is now expected to focus on conquering Europe

Manchester City are aiming to secure an incredible third successive Premier League title after narrowly beating Liverpool to the top spot by one point last season.

Pep Guardiola won a historic domestic treble with the Sky Blues, picking up the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but now will also set his sights on finally capturing the highly elusive Champions League trophy.

A trip to London to face West Ham United opens the campaign for City before a high-profile home game with Champions League 2019 runners-up Tottenham.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

December 7 (home) and March 7 (away) are the tentative dates for derbies against Manchester United, while their rivalry with Liverpool will continue on November 9 at Anfield and April 4 at the Etihad.

Man City's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Man City Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 12:30 West Ham United v Manchester City
17/08/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
24/08/2019 15:00 Bournemouth v Manchester City
31/08/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
14/09/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City
21/09/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Watford
28/09/2019 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
05/10/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
19/10/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
26/10/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
02/11/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
09/11/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
23/11/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
30/11/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
03/12/2019 19:45 Burnley v Manchester City
07/12/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
14/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
21/12/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
26/12/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
28/12/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United
01/01/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
11/01/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City
18/01/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
21/01/2020 19:45 Sheffield United v Manchester City
01/02/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
08/02/2020 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
22/02/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
29/02/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
07/03/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
14/03/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley
21/03/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
04/04/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
11/04/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
18/04/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
25/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
02/05/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Bournemouth
09/05/2020 15:00 Watford v Manchester City
17/05/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City

Close