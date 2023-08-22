Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be absent until after the international break after undergoing emergency surgery for "severe" back pain.

Guardiola undergoes emergency surgery

Recovering in Barcelona

Not due back at City until after the international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola had been struggling with a back issue for an extended period, and flew to Barcelona after City's latest Premier League win over Newcastle for "emergency surgery". The 52-year-old is now set to be absent for the club's next two fixtures against Sheffield United and Fulham, with his assistant Junma Lilo taking the first-team reins in his absence.

WHAT THEY SAID: City released an official statement confirming the news on Tuesday, which reads: "Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem. The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

"In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."

AND WHAT'S MORE: City supporters will hope that Guardiola's recovery runs smoothly so that he can return to the touchline as soon as possible. He has overseen a perfect start to the 2023-24 campaign, with the treble winners adding the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy collection in between victories over Burnley and Newcastle in their opening two Premier League matches.

WHAT'S NEXT? City will take in a trip to Sheffield United on Sunday, six days before a meeting with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola is scheduled to return to his club duties ahead of City's clash with West Ham at the London Stadium on September 16.