'I've never experienced this before' - Man City star Kevin De Bruyne blames schedule for 'most serious injury he's ever had' as he compares himself to a car that requires 'major maintenance'

Kevin De Bruyne says his current injury is the most 'serious' one of his career and the hectic footballing schedule is the cause of it.

De Bruyne out with hamstring issue

City star blames hectic schedule

Midfielder says it's his worst injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian international has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since mid August, restricting him to just two appearances this season. The 32-year-old has been short of luck in 2023 as the midfielder was forced off early in this year's Champions League final, as City completed the treble last season. Now, the City star has likened himself to a car that needs a major servicing, and believes his current injury is down to teams being forced to play so many games each season.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Bruyne told HBVL: “I have never experienced this before, I have never had such a serious injury. A hamstring operation is not very common either. After the match against Burnley, we took scans, referred to several surgeons and they all said I needed surgery.

“We are now three months in and I am doing very well, everything is on track. I underwent my surgery with Geert Declercq. City are in daily contact with him and Lieven. But they have not given me a deadline for when I will be able to play football again.

“They want everything to be completely fine when I restart. This is an injury due to the succession of matches and risks I have taken throughout my injury. I already have more than 700 matches on the counter. Actually, you can compare it to a car that once had to go to the garage for major maintenance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne is a City legend but Pep Guardiola's men are showing they can still be successful without him. The veteran's contract expires at the Etihad in 2025 and he has also been linked with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays. If his injuries continue, De Bruyne's days at City could be numbered.

WHAT NEXT? City are next in action on Saturday at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.