Man City make £90m Declan Rice bid! Treble winners submit formal offer as they look to beat Arsenal to West Ham star

Manchester City have reportedly put in an offer to rival Arsenal's bid for West Ham star Declan Rice.

Manchester City bid to sign Declan Rice

Arsenal had two bids rejected by West Ham

Hammers holding out for upwards of £100m

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal began the bidding war for West Ham captain Declan Rice with a £75 million ($95m) offer, spread over four payments. The Hammers rejected that proposal and the subsequent bid of £90m ($114m) last week. Now, City have offered £80m ($101m) with an extra £10m ($13m) in add-ons, reports The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have maintained that the England international is worth £120m ($153m) and the lowest fee they would entertain is £100m ($127m). Now with City entering the race to sign the 24-year-old, the Europa Conference League winners may get the sum they were angling for.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool have also shown an interest in the midfielder, who has 12 months left on his contract but West Ham have the option of extending it by another year.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are likely to return with an improved offer for their top summer target. It remains to be seen what West Ham will do with City's fresh move.