Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has left Montpellier following a clash with manager Michel Der Zakarian on the training field.

Following the incident on October 24, in which Sakho allegedly grabbed Der Zakarian by the collar and knocked him to the ground, the France international was suspended from the team.

The Ligue 1 side have now confirmed that after a few days of reflection, the two parties have decided to part ways. Following his departure from the club, the 33-year-old sent a message on social media.

"You have to know how to leave the table when respect is no longer served. Following the incident that took place last week at the training centre and for which I decline all responsibility, I have decided on this day of 02/11/2023 to end my collaboration with Montpellier Herault Sports Club," he wrote on Instagram.

"I spent two years in this family club where I took pleasure to share my high-level experience with my teammates and my “little brothers” from the centre of training.

"At the same time, I thank them for their support as well as the medical staff without forgetting the supporters who appreciated my time at the club."

"Thanks also to the sports director Bruno Carotti for his loyalty to me throughout my Montpellier adventure."

"Finally, I wanted to give a special thanks to the president, Laurent Nicollin, who like his late father did before him, heads the MHSC with the values and principles that are dear to me."

"We met as men, we leave as men. Happy end of the season."

Since joining Montpellier in July 2021, the former France international has played 49 games, although just six of those came following Der Zakarian's arrival in February.

Sakho's tenure at Liverpool was also marred by disciplinary issues. The defender was sent home from the team's pre-season tour of the United States in July 2016 and went on to join Crystal Palace.