Make room for Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star blasts ‘strange’ MLS trade policy amid rumours he will be Designated Player to leave

Inter Miami star Rodolfo Pizarro has blasted “strange” MLS trade policies amid talk of him having to leave in order to make way for Lionel Messi.

Argentine icon heading to America

Exit required before he is registered

Mexico star set to be odd man out

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexico international is seeing questions asked of his future in Florida as seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi prepares to open a new chapter in his remarkable career. The Argentine icon is heading to America, but Miami must part with one of their Designated Players in order to register the all-time great. Pizarro appears set to be that man – as the club’s highest-earning player at present – but the 29-year-old has aired his disappointment at being forced out of the door.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pizarro has said of the exit talk he is generating: “I do think it’s hard. I have a contract — I didn’t know I could be traded anyway. It’s a bit strange … I think it’s the only league in the world that does this.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pizarro is into the final year of his contract with Inter Miami and has just one assist and no goals to his name through 12 appearances this season. He was loaned out to Liga MX side Monterrey in 2022, where he also struggled for a spark.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pizarro does know incoming Miami boss Tata Martino well from his spell in charge of the Mexico national team, but his fate would appear to have been sealed as an imminent departure is required in order for Messi to be drafted in ahead of his proposed debut for the David Beckham co-owned franchise against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.