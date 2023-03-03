Maidenhead United vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Maidenhead United against Wrexham in the National League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Maidenhead United take on Wrexham in a National League clash at York Road on Saturday.

Leaders Wrexham have remained unbeaten in their last six league matches and are currently on a four-match winning streak. Their last defeat came against Sheffield United in a FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Maidenhead United are also on a three-match winning streak and are currently 14th in the league with 42 points from 34 games.

Maidenhead United vs Wrexham date & kick-off time

Game: Maidenhead United vs Wrexham Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 12:20pm ET, 5:20pm GMT, 10:50pm IST Venue: York Road

How to watch Maidenhead United vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online

The game will not be shown in the United States (U.S.).

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and can be streamed on National League TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

There is no TV telecast or stream of the game in India.

Wrexham team news & squad

Bryce Hosannah, who remains out of action due to a hamstring problem, is the only injury concern in the Wrexham squad ahead of their clash against Maidenhead United.

Wrexham possible XI: Lainton; Cleworth, Tozer, Tunnicliffe; Forde, Young, Cannon, Lee, Mendy; Mullin, Dalby

Position Players Goalkeepers Lainton, Howard, Calderbank-Park, Watson Defenders O'Connell, Tozer, Lennon, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Mendy, Hall-Johnson Midfielders O'Connor, Cannon, Young, J. Jones, Davies, Austin, Forde, Barnett, D. Jones Forwards Evans, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Lee, Llyod

Maidenhead United team news & squad

On the other hand, Alan Devonshire has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of the match against the league leaders.

Maidenhead United possible XI: Andre; Asare, Clerima, Massey, Odutayo; Barratt, Ferdinand, Adams, Nathaniel-George; Acquah, Smith