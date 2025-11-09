Where to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Boston Celtics (4-5) and Orlando Magic (3-5) tip off a two-game series on Friday, beginning with an NBA Cup group stage showdown.

Boston is looking to find some consistency after a rocky stretch, having dropped three of their last four outings. The Celtics managed to halt a brief skid on Wednesday with a dominant 136-107 victory over the Washington Wizards, showing flashes of the offensive rhythm that has defined them in past seasons. They’ll aim to carry that momentum forward before squaring off with the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup.

Meanwhile, Orlando has had a mixed run of form as well. The Magic took down the Celtics earlier, stumbled against the Hawks, and now turn their attention to the Trail Blazers after this series. Despite a 127-112 defeat to Atlanta on Tuesday that snapped a two-game win streak, the Magic have still won 13 of their last 21 regular-season contests, proving they can hang with just about anyone when they’re locked in.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will face off against the Boston Celtics in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics live on NBCS-BOS, FDSFL, Fubo (in-market).

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics team news & key performers

Orlando Magic team news

The Orlando Magic, they’ve been slightly more efficient offensively, averaging 117 points per game on 47.8% shooting, though they’re allowing 116.9 points on 47.9% shooting. Paolo Banchero continues to impress with 22.2 points and 4.4 assists per outing, while Franz Wagner has been nearly just as productive, posting 22.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Desmond Bane serves as their third scoring weapon, and rookie Tristan da Silva contributes 2.9 rebounds a night. The Magic are shooting 35.1% from downtown and 76.4% from the line, while defensively allowing 36.8% from long range and controlling the glass with 45.1 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics team news

The Boston Celtics are putting up 113 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and holding opponents to 110.7 points on 44.4% shooting. Jaylen Brown continues to lead the charge with 28.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest, while Payton Pritchard chips in 16.5 points and 3.8 boards.

Anfernee Simons adds another reliable scoring option, and Derrick White contributes 3.5 rebounds per game. Deep, Boston is connecting on 32.2% of its three-point attempts and converting 78% from the charity stripe. On the defensive glass, the Celtics are giving up 37% from beyond the arc and averaging 42.5 rebounds per night.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 11/08/25 NBA Orlando Magic Boston Celtics 123 - 110 04/30/25 NBA Boston Celtics Orlando Magic 120 - 89 04/28/25 NBA Orlando Magic Boston Celtics 98 - 107 04/26/25 NBA Orlando Magic Boston Celtics 95 - 93 04/24/25 NBA Boston Celtics Orlando Magic 109 - 100

