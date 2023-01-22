Magic Amad! Man Utd loanee Diallo continues fine form by settling Tees-Wear derby for Sunderland

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scored Sunderland's second as the Black Cats celebrated a 2-0 victory over rivals Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Diallo on loan from Man Utd

Fine finish for Sunderland's second

Home side edged derby 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? After a goalless first half, Ross Stewart put the home side in front after 51 minutes. Sunderland's advantage was doubled half-an-hour later when Patrick Roberts interchanged neatly with Amad down the right, with the 20-year-old cutting inside and beating Zack Steffen in the Middlesbrough goal to make it 2-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's how the match finished in the Tees-Wear derby, ending Sunderland's winless run of two matches and taking them up to ninth, within a point of Middlesbrough. Amad has been impressing on loan this season, forcing his way into the starting XI in October and since going on to net six times in 13 Championship outings.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIALLO? For Sunderland, their outside chances of promotion will be put on hold next weekend when they travel to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round, where the United loanee will be hoping to once again make the difference.