Maddison makes trophy admission amid Man Utd talk, with Leicester star having an empty cabinet to fill

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, and he intends to reach the very top of the game

James Maddison has offered hope to in their ongoing pursuit of more creative talent, with the Leicester playmaker admitting that the time has come for him to land major trophies.

The international has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford and, as a boyhood United supporter, the opportunity to represent the Red Devils holds obvious appeal to Maddison.

He is, however, tied to a long-term contract at the King Power Stadium and has offered no indication that he will be pushing for a transfer any time soon.

The 23-year-old has warned Leicester, though, that his personal ambition will need to be met in order to keep him in his current surroundings, with there a trophy cabinet in his house that needs filling.

Maddison told Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas during an Instagram Live discussion for PUMA football: “It has only really come in the last year or two, but my biggest goal now is to win trophies.

“In my house I have a trophy cabinet and there are not many in there. There are individual awards but no trophies. I want trophies.

“When we lost over two legs to in the semi-finals, it is a feeling I have never had before and that’s when I knew something has to change.

“It was heartbreaking. Fingers crossed I can now make that next step.

“We have in the quarter-finals and hopefully we get to play that.

“My mouth gets wet when I walk around the Leicester training ground and the stadium and see the pictures of them winning the league and hear the players talk about it.”

Maddison admits to having taken inspiration from a number of players with enviable medal collections, with ’s World Cup-winning midfielder David Silva among those he is hoping to emulate.

He added: “When I was coming through and watching the Premier League, he was the one that really helped me as I started to understand the game properly.

“He was like me in a way because he was smaller and a bit weaker and a bit late in development but the way he caressed a ball and received it was amazing.

“I cannot think of anyone with a better weight of pass in the Premier League.

“The first time I played at the Etihad with Leicester I had to beg the kit man to get me his shirt. I studied him and to share a field with him was brilliant.”