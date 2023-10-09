'A special relationship' - In-form Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku explains how Jose Mourinho is behind his fast start for Roma

Romelu Lukaku has had an incredible start to life at Roma and has now addressed his critics after another goal-scoring performance.

Lukaku has great start with Roma

Credits Mourinho for growth

Seven goals in eight games

WHAT HAPPENED? After a disastrous stint at Stamford Bridge, the Belgian attacker signed a season-long loan with the Italian powerhouse in the closing hours of the transfer window. Since then, Lukaku has been in excellent form. He has scored seven goals in eight outings across all leagues, including two this past weekend in a 4-1 victory against recently promoted Cagliari. His performances stand in stark contrast to those at Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I prove on the pitch what I can give to a team. Today things went well,” the Roma striker said [via Tuttomercatoweb].

Lukaku also talked about his special relationship with Jose Mourinho and him being one of the reasons for his good form: "As I’ve said in the past, he and I have a special relationship. He knows me and my children," said the Roma striker. "He’s someone I can trust, and he puts his trust in me. He’s tough, but that’s the only way that I can grow.'

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku has been granted a spot in the Belgium team for the upcoming international break as a result of his performance for Roma. In the Euro 2024 qualifying round, Domenico Tedesco's team plays Sweden and Austria.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The Roma striker could be involved with the Belgian national team on Saturday, October 14 when they take on Austria.